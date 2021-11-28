A 34-year-old New Castle man is charged with burglary, theft and drug offenses after Delaware State Police linked him to a rash of storage container and construction site break-ins around New Castle.
Investigators discovered a connection between Brian Gallagher and the crimes, which started early last month, and troopers picked him up at the Quality Inn on North DuPont Highway Friday, police said.
A search of Gallagher's room revealed stolen power tools, roughly 34 grams of pot, about 4 grams of meth and more than 36 hundred dollars police think is proceeds from drug sales.
Gallagher was booked into the Howard Young Prison.