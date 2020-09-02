Three suspects are sought in an assault on a party-goer who was attacked and pepper sprayed by a group, then dragged one of her attackers more than a 10th of a mile under her vehicle while fleeing from the assault, Dover Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the to the 400 block of Collins Drive around 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, where a party at a residence there had grown to a disorderly crowd when a group of attendees--three later identified as Unius Oliver, 18, Alexsus Oliver, 20, and Demika Demby, 48, all of Magnolia--attempted to fight another individual at the party.
Police said the victim called a female family member to come pick them up, and when that ride arrived, the suspects surrounded the vehicle, refusing to let the car leave, and eventually threw a brick through the rear window of the vehicle.
When the driver exited the vehicle, she was physically assaulted and pepper sprayed, according to authorities. The victim suffered injuries to her face and head, but managed to enter her vehicle while unable to see. She fled the area for her safety and the safety of her passenger, but as she fled, one of the assault suspects became lodged under the vehicle and was dragged for approximately 880 feet, police said.
The victim exited and ran to a friend's house, where they contacted police and waited for officers to arrive.
According to police, the unnamed suspect dragged by the the victim was conscious, alert, and uncooperative upon police arrival. The individual was hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not detail charges pending against this individual.
The Olivers and Demby are wanted on charges of second-degree assault, rioting, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, and criminal mischief. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7111.
The assaulted driver of the vehicle is not facing charges as a result of the incident, police said.