A man arrested in the killing of a Delmar police officer has officially been charged by the Delaware Attorney General with two counts first-degree murder, the state's Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the DOJ, Randon Wilkerson was charged with the two murder counts and 13 additional charges ranging from possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony to first-degree assault for the brutal attack on Cpl. Keith Heacook that ultimately left him dead in late April 2021.
“The Heacook family, the Town of Delmar, and the law enforcement community have been living through a nightmare since April 25th,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Keith Heacook was murdered in service to his community, responding to the call of a person who needed help. We can never truly fill the void that he left behind; but we must honor his sacrifice by seeking justice. I’m grateful to the grand jurors who helped ensure that Cpl. Heacook’s killer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Wilkerson faces a life sentence if convicted.