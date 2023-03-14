A Chester man has been extradited to Delaware to face murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in February in Wilmington.
34-year-old Antoine Caceres died February 1st after being shot in the 2,400-block of Bowers Street. Wilmington Police said 30-year-old Leroy Williams was identified as a suspect. Williams was arrested in Brookhaven, PA February 9th by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He was brought back to Delaware last Friday and was being held at Young Prison on more than $2.1-million cash-only bail.
Williams is charged with:
- Murder (First Degree)
- Attempted Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Burglary (First Degree)