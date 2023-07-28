Lance Leatherbury

A man is behind bars for a fatal shooting in Wilmington that took place in early 2022.

City Police said 25-year-old Lance Leatherbury was extradited from Pennsylvania to Delaware Friday. He was arrested in Pennsylvania months ago on an unrelated matter.

23-year-old Jermaine Meadows was shot to death on Warner Street in February 2022.

Leatherbury was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1-million cash-only bail.

Wilmington Police listed these charges:

  • Murder (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Two Counts
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Aggravated Menacing
  • Conspiracy (Second Degree)

