A 33-year-old man was arrested in Maryland and charged in connection to a Dover shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.
According to Dover Police, William Cooper fired the gun on July 18, 2021, along the 1200 block of Harrison Drive during which the juvenile was shot in the back when the victim's father answered their door to the residence.
Cooper was already walking away when he allegedly turned and fired multiple rounds, one of which entered the exterior wall of the home and struck the boy. The shot lost enough momentum to only leave a laceration on the child. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.
Cooper was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, and criminal mischief. He was being held without bond in Maryland while awaiting extradition to Delaware.