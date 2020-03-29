A suspect is in custody in connection with last weekend's knifepoint robbery of the Walgreen's in the Chestnut Run Shopping Center.
17-year-old Isaac Flores of Wilmington demanded that a clerk at the store open the register and give him some cash a week ago Saturday, Delaware State Police said.
Flores allegedly took off on foot with the cash.
Troopers arrested Flores at his home Friday, on charges of robbery, weapons possession and wearing a disguise during a felony.
He's being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.