A fire that heavily damaged a vacant house in Smyrna Thursday night was deliberately set, and the search is on for suspects.
So said Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators, who were called to the scene of the fire at a house under construction in the 100 block of Smyrna Landing Road.
Citizens' Hose Company crews were called out just before midnight, and when they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, some of which were shooting from the roof.
No one was hurt, and damage to the house is estimated at $200,000.00.
Investigators determined the fire was set on purpose, but at this point there's no information regarding who did it--they do say, however, that this fire is NOT related to a fire on East Mount Vernon Street the previous Thursday.
Anyone with information on this fire, including video footage, can call Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or email fire.marshal@delaware.gov.