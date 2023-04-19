New Castle County Police said one suspect is dead, another injured, and a third is under arrest, following a home invasion in the Four Seasons community north of Glasgow, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Police said the incident unfolded around 9 p.m. when the three suspects arrived at a residence on Clipper Court and two of them went inside armed with a gun.
They allegedly threatened the homeowner and started taking items, but the homeowner went and got his own firearm and started shooting at the suspects.
A 25-year old suspect was shot and killed while 20-year old Nadir Everett was hit multiple times but fled to a waiting vehicle.
The driver, 24-year old Malik Dennison, drove Everett to Christiana Hospital where both were then arrested.
The homeowner was also shot and was treated at Christiana Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
The dead suspect has not yet been identified. Everett remains hospitalized. Dennison's arraignment is pending.
Everett and Dennison face the following charges:
- first degree assault
- burglary
- aggravated menacing (3 counts)
- possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- conspiracy