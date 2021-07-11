New Castle County Police are asking for your help tracking down the suspect in a murder in Alban Park.
Sean Tyler killed a man inside a home in the 1600 block of Coleman Street in Alban Park, and the victim's body was found in a car in Delaware County Friday, police said.
Tyler is black, 28 years old, 5-7 and about 182 pounds.
Warrants are out charging Tyler with first-degree murder and related offenses, and police say he's armed and dangerous.
If you see Tyler or know where he is, call 911, and if you have other information that can help investigators find him, you can call 302.573.2800, which is the New Castle County Police non-emergency number, call Delaware Crimestoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33, or visit the New Castle County Police Facebook page..