New Castle County Police are looking for whoever shot a man in Claymont's Overlook Colony community Saturday night.
Officers found the 54-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening wound when they arrived on-scene in the area of 4th Avenue around 8:10 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call
Det. Jonathan Adams at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at Jonathan.Adams@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or via messenger on Facebook