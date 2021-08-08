Dover police have a victim, but no suspect yet after a Sunday-morning shooting in a convenience store.
Two men were fighting in the Royal Farms store at 295 South DuPont Highway around 2 a.m. when when a shot rang out and everyone left.
While officers were at Royal Farms investigating the incident, the shooting victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in a private car--he'd been wounded in the right hip.
The victim told police the suspect randomly confronted him in the store, but there's no description or surveillance photo of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call them at (302)736.7111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800.TIP.3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.