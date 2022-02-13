Details are a bit sketchy at this point about a shooting incident outside a liquor store that sent a woman to the hospital Friday night.
Just after the 24-year-old victim parked her car outside Ted's Liquors on Newport Gap Pike around 7:40 p.m., an SUV drove by slowly, and the front-seat passenger leaned out the window and fired several shots, grazing the victim in the arm and stomach, Delaware State Police said..
The victim was able to get herself to a hospital, and troopers investigating the shooting found several shell casings outside the store.
There's no description of the shooter at this point, and the SUV is only described as "dark-colored."
Anyone with information on the incident can call Det. Brian Timmons with the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit at 302.365.8434 or Crimestoppers at 1,800.TIP.3333, or get in touch with troopers using the State Police Facebook Messenger page.