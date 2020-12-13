Police in Middletown said a 22-year-old man was shot to death there early Sunday morning, and they're looking for a suspect.
Officers found Quentin Rutherford near East Lake and Jefferson streets around 3:45 a.m.
Rutherford was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Rutherford's killing is the second this year in Middletown.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Middletown detective Joseph Womer at 302.376.9950, or via email Womer@middletown.delaware.gov.
Tipsters can also contact at 1.800.TIP.3333.