State Police are looking for whoever shot a man in a drive-by incident Saturday night in Hartly.
Police say the victim was working on a car in the 6000 block of Halltown Road when he was hit in the stomach by a bullet fired from a passing car.
The victim ran to a neighbor's house, and the neighbor drove him to the emergency room, and the hospital called the Kent County Emergency Operations Center around 11:45 p.m.
There's no information about a suspect at this point, and the car the gunshot came from is described only as black.
Anyone with information on the crime can call Detective P. Campbell at 302.698.8504.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.