A 27-year-old Pennsylvania man was stabbed during a robbery while he changed his tire in a Brandywine Hundred gas station parking lot, Delaware State Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, the victim, from Allentown, was parked in the lot at the Exxon at 5301 Concord Pike around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, changing his tire when a white male approached him and asked him for money.
After denying he had any, police said the suspect pulled a knife on the victim and removed the victim's wallet from his jacket. When the victim fought back, he was stabbed in the hand and the suspect attempted to steal the victim's vehicle as well.
Unsuccessful, police said the suspect fled on foot after slashing both of the victim's driver-side tires.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.761.6677 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.