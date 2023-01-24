Wilmington Police, along with federal agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF), arrested a 41-year old Wilmington man in connection with a shooting on April 14, 2022.
Bakr Dillard was wanted in connection with the shooting in the area of 7th and Monroe which injured two men, one critically.
Dillard and four others were taken into custody following the raid on a house in the 900 block of Spruce Street on January 20th.
Dillard is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $982,000 cash only bail on the following charges:
- Attempted Murder (First Degree) – Three Counts
- Conspiracy (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony – Four Counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited – Five Counts
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Three Counts
- Various drug charges
The other four men arrested with Dillard face a variety of gun and drug charges.