New Castle County Police are looking for a male suspect who apparently exposed himself to two juveniles in the New Castle area.
Two boys, ages eight and nine, were approached near Beaver Brook Plaza Tuesday. The suspect enticed them to go with him to a building at Castlebrook Apartments.
He exposed himself to the children there.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Police released this description of the suspect:
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, 17 to 19 years old, between 5’8” and 6’0”.