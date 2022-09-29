New Castle County Police are looking for a male suspect who apparently exposed himself to two juveniles in the New Castle area.

Two boys, ages eight and nine, were approached near Beaver Brook Plaza Tuesday

The suspect enticed them to go with him to a building at Castlebrook Apartments.

He exposed himself to the children there.

We have a surveillance photo of the possible suspect at wdel.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.