A suspect who allegedly shot at officers in the Glasgow Pines community earlier this month was found dead in Pennsylvania.
Police found the body of 22-year-old Khairon Edwards inside a Coatesville, Pennsylvania home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Police said Edwards led officers on a foot chase and fired off a handgun at them on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after they tried to question him on a shots fired incident on North Thistle Way. Officers weren't injured in the pursuit.
Edwards was determined to be inside the Coatesville home, and the Coatesville Police Department and Chester County Regional SWAT team were able to create a perimeter. After attempting to call him out, the officers made entry, and found Edwards with an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“This was certainly an unfortunate incident for all involved.” stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. in a statement. “We would like to thank the multiple agencies and members of the community for their assistance. Also, we ask that you keep our officers and the Edwards family in prayer.”
There was a reward of up to $20,000 issued for information leading to Edwards' arrest.