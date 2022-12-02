Delaware's new Adult Protective Services hotline is up and running.
People can call the number if they need help with physical, sexual or emotional abuse, as well as exploitation, self-neglect and abandonment. It's specifically for adults ages 18-and-older. Anyone that files a report will remain confidential.
This is a 24-hour hotline and the number to call is 888-APS-4302.
“Just as we should check smoke detectors at Daylight Saving Time, the holidays are an important reminder to check on the well-being of those who are aging and vulnerable adults in our lives,” Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith said. “To support family and friends across the state this holiday season and beyond, we’re proud to announce the new, easy-to-remember 24-hour hotline that anyone can use to ‘make the call’ and protect individuals who may not be able to protect themselves. You have the power to make a difference for a vulnerable adult who is experiencing harm by reporting to Adult Protective Services.”
DHSS listed the types of abuse that could warrant a call:
- Physical abuse – inflicting physical pain or injury on a senior
- Sexual abuse – non-consensual sexual contact of any kind
- Emotional abuse – inflicting mental pain, anguish, or distress on a vulnerable adult through verbal or nonverbal acts
- Neglect – the failure by those responsible to provide food, shelter, health care, or protection for a vulnerable adult
- Self-neglect – the failure of a person to perform essential, self-care tasks and that such failure threatens his/her own health or safety
- Exploitation – the illegal taking, misuse, or concealment of funds, property, or assets of a vulnerable adult for someone else’s benefit
- Abandonment – desertion of a vulnerable adult by anyone who has assumed the responsibility for care or custody of that person
- Additional forms of harm – mistreatment, intimidation, manipulation or coercion