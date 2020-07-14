Delaware State Police said they arrested suspected church burglar Timothy R. Jeter of Wilmington on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at a bus stop on Philadelphia Pike - in front of State Police Troop 1 at Penny Hill.
Jeter is charged with entering St. Helena's Church in Brandywine Hundred shortly after midnight on Friday, July 3, 2020 and spending several hours inside the facility.
During that time Jeter is alleged to have loaded up food and kitchen equipment onto one of the church's industrial carts.
He then left on foot with the cart.
He's charged with burglary and theft and was released on $1,500 unsecured bond.