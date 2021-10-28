Delaware State Police Tahoe stock photo

Delaware State Police

Delaware State police are conducting a "suspected homicide investigation" south of Wilmington, Delaware State Police announced Thursday morning. 

According to the limited information provided by authorities, civilians would notice an increased police presence in the area of New Castle Avenue and West Avenue, near Garfield Park, while officers conducted their investigation. 

Police said the investigation is in its very early stages and additional information would be released once it becomes available. 

