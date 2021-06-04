New Castle County Police arrested a suspected Peeping Tom outside the Castlebrook Apartments south of New Castle.
Police said a 26-year-old woman showed them surveillance footage of a man walking onto her patio, and looking through a kitchen window of her ground floor apartment at least nine times between May 22 and June 1. Police said he's then seen crouching down to get out of the camera's view and crawling toward the sliding glass door. The victim said the screen door on her patio was also ajar on multiple occasions.
County police then set up increased random patrols in the apartment complex and caught the Peeping Tom in the act near the victim's apartment around 10:30 p.m. on June 3. He was identified as 25-year-old Milck Green.
Green was charged with one count of felony stalking and eight counts of misdemeanor trespassing with intent to peer or peep.
He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $6,000 unsecured bail.