New Castle County Police say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at Newark-area apartment complex was critically wounded when she was shot by two of their officers.
It happened around 8:30 Friday night at Hunters Crossing Apartments.
Police say the armed woman was firing a gun when they arrived. Two officers opened fire - both hitting the woman in the torso. At last check she was in critical condition.
Investigators believe the woman had shot another woman during a domestic dispute. She was also in critical condition.
The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice – Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are currently investigating this shooting. Per Division policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.