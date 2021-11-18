Another suspected member of the Wilmington-area gang NorthPak has been indicted in connection with two murders, including the killing of a TikTok star.
The Delaware Department of Justice said Israel Lecompte, 18, was indicted on November 8, 2021, on 38 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, ten counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of robbery, and one count of illegal gang participation.
Police said he's tied to the separate killings of Quinton Dorsey and TikTok star Matima Miller. Both were fatally shot in early July.
In June, the Delaware DOJ indicted more than a dozen members of the violent NorthPak street gang, who they claim are tied to at least six murders between 2018 and 2021.
At the time the initial indictments was announced, Attorney General Kathy Jennings called it a "measure of justice for grieving families."
“Gun violence continues to devastate families in our state, and while the causes of that violence are legion we cannot address it without taking on gangs,” said Attorney General Jennings in a prepared statement issued after the latest indictment. “We believe that this group is responsible for a trail of destruction that has taken lives, terrorized our communities, and permanently traumatized families. They must be held to account, and we will continue to pursue justice against NorthPak on behalf of its victims and on behalf of the people of this state."
The indictment comes as the city sees a record year of fatal shootings, with 34, to date.
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said the indictment is the result of multi-jurisdictional partnerships.
“This also reflects the impact of our Group Violence Intervention initiative and the intensive, unyielding investigative efforts that have driven these indictments from the start. I hope the continued charges stemming from this investigation – and others – sends a clear and powerful message that gun violence will not be tolerated in our community," said Tracy.
Lecompte faces life in prison, if convicted.