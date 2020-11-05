Two suspects armed with crowbars and explosives attempted to blow open an ATM inside a Claymont convenience store, but were unable to gain access to the safe inside, Delaware State Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, the suspects entered the Wawa at 301 Ridge Road around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and ordered everyone on the ground, then detonated an explosive on the ATM there.
Ultimately unable to gain access to the safe inside the machine, they fled the store in an unknown direction.
The ATF is assisting with this active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 302.365.8412 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.