A quick change of clothes didn't help a man who allegedly tried to hold up a drug store in Christiana.
Dominic Kimp gave a note to a clerk at Walgreen's the University Plaza Shopping Center Friday afternoon saying he had several weapons, and demanding narcotics, Delaware State Police said.
The clerk showed the note to the pharmacist, at which point Kimp left the store and was seen going into the Acme, where he changed his clothes and shoes in the men's room, but troopers weren't fooled-- they arrested Kimp and charged him with attempted robbery and wearing a disguise during a felony.
He's out on bail.