A man and a woman forced their way into a Dover home at gunpoint Thursday night before assaulting a 4-year-old child, city authorities announced Friday.
According to Dover Police, the suspects knocked on the door of a home in the 200 block of North Queen Street and asked the 53-year-old woman who answered if they could speak to an individual they named.
The victim told the suspects the individual wasn't present, but a minute later, the suspects knocked again. In the second exchange, a different woman answered the door and the suspects forced their way into the home while brandishing guns.
They stole a fire tablet and, at one point, picked up a 4-year-old child, then dropped him, causing a minor injury, before fleeing in possibly a newer model black passenger vehicle with tinted windows.
The suspects were described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black jumpsuit, and a black female with a thin build wearing a black jumpsuit with a hoodie pulled tight around her face, and a black mask covering her mouth and nose.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.