Whoever fired shots twice this weekend at the same house in a Kent County town is still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for your help tracking them down.
Three men reportedly opened fire on a house in the 300 block of Main Street in Little Creek shortly after midnight Friday, Delaware State Police said.
Residents in the area woke up to the sound of the shots, the house had several bullet holes in it, and troopers found 22 shell casings in the road near the house.
The same three shooters were apparently at it again around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, and the same house was damaged--this time, the cops found more than 30 shell casings.
Witnesses said the men, who wore dark clothing, drove away from the scene on State Route 9 in 2 light-colored cars.
Anyone with information can call Detective K. Diaz at 302.698.8443.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .