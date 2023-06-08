Delaware State troopers are looking for two men who stole cartons of cigarettes at gunpoint from a delivery truck at a New Castle area Wawa Wednesday night, June 7, 2023.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at Route 141 and Commons Boulevard.
According to police, a 27-year old man was in the trailer portion of the truck unloading products when one of the suspects armed with a gun got inside the trailer and started removing cigarette cartons.
A second worker came out of the store but was stopped by a second suspect with a gun.
The pair fled in a dark colored sedan. The workers weren't hurt.