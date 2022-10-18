An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation.
According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
38-year-old Dustin Richie and 36-year-old Shannon Griffis were charged last Thursday. Richie was already serving a one-year prison sentence at SCI for violation of probation. Griffis was taken to the Baylor Women's Prison after her arraignment.
“The delivery of fentanyl and other life-threatening narcotic contraband into correctional facilities through the mail is a significant and growing threat to the health of our officers, staff, the offenders we supervise, and the public,” Delaware Correction Commissioner Monroe Hudson Jr. said. “Thanks to excellent work by officers at Sussex Correctional Institution and our Department’s investment in intelligence gathering capability, the investigation quickly intercepted drugs from the prison pipeline and led to the arrest of two individuals."
Corrections officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Richie is charged with drug dealing, two counts of promoting prison contraband, two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of conspiracy, second degree. Griffis, who is an associate of Richie, is charged with drug dealing, two counts of promoting prison contraband and two counts of conspiracy, second degree.