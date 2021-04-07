One teenage girl was killed and four others were injured, after the ATV they were riding on crashed on private property west of Lewes.
Delaware State Police said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Lewes firefighters and members of the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad responded to the scene in the area of Fox Run Road, and requested two helicopters to medevac victims.
Troopers said the five girls were on a John Deere Gator ATV which was traveling at a high rate of speed on a private driveway.
The ATV ran off a curve in the driveway, started to roll over, and hit a tree, ejecting all five girls.
A 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 15- and 16-year-old were both flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. At last check, they were in stable condition.
A 16- and 17-year-old were transported by ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries. Both were treated and released from the hospital.
Troopers said the ATV had two seats with seat belts and a rear utility bed.
They are still trying to determine each girl's location on the ATV at the time of the crash.