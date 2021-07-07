The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Sussex County in anticipation of the effects of Elsa.
The storm system made landfall in northern Florida on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and is now tracking towards the mid-Atlantic states.
Delaware Weather Network chief meteorologist Matt Powell says Elsa is a fast moving storm.
"Conditions across Delaware start to go downhill during the evening and nighttime hours on Thursday," said Powell, and by Friday afternoon it will leave behind rough surf but sunny skies.
The former hurricane maintained a fairly predictable path as it hugged the west coast of Florida and Powell expects it to track almost directly over southern Delaware.
But he warns small shifts in the motion of the storm are possible.
"If the low tracks just a little bit to our east that will put us on the weaker side of the storm so a little bit less rain and a little bit less wind," said Powell, however, "if the storm tracks just a little bit to our west or directly over the state, then your talking more in the way of wind, more rain, and then we even introduce the possibility of tornadoes into it because we'll be on the stronger side of the storm.
"Could be talking about wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour and some places seeing three to four inches of rain."
In addition to coastal watches, the National Weather Service has issued advisories for mariners for dangerous conditions in the Delaware Bay south of Slaughter Beach and the coastal waters of the Atlantic for all of Delaware north to Sandy Hook, New Jersey.