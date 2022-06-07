The Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club has a capacity of 100 children, but there are waiting lists for both its school year and summer programs--which is why they're celebrating a planned 3,200 sq. ft. expansion set to get underway in mid-June.
Thanks to fundraising efforts through the Great Futures Gala, the organization said it's going to roughly double it's footprint, adding bathrooms, classrooms, and front-of-building security, while being able to expand access for school-aged 5-to-12-year-old enrollment by 50 individuals, and add programming for 20 teens each day as well.
"This project has generated significant local interest resulting in the funds raised to-date…the expansion of our Oak Orchard Club allows us to provide increased services to the community," said John Wellons, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.
The original building was built in 2001, and the coming expansion, groundbreaking for which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, is scheduled to be completed by Spring 2023 by the Whayland Construction Company.