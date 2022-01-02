A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 30-year-old man seriously hurt in a 2-car crash in Sussex County New Year's morning.
The 17-year-old was driving westbound on US Route 9 near Hudson Road in Milton around 8 a.m. when his car crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of the 30-year-old's car, Delaware State Police said.
The cars collided head-on, and both drivers were taken to Beebe Medical Center, where the teen was pronounced dead.
His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
The crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed US Route 9 at the scene for about 3 hours.