Laurel firefighters, and neighboring companies, have battled a pair of major commercial structure fires in a little over a 24-hour period.
The first blaze was reported Sunday, April 5, 2020 shortly before 8 p.m. in a chicken house.
Arriving firefighters reported the chicken house well off with flames spreading to a wooded area.
It took an hour to bring the fire under control which investigators blamed on a malfunction on a piece of motorized equipment parked in the structure.
The second fire occurred Monday, April 6, 2020 around 10 p.m. at the Dutch Inn restaurant.
Flames were already shooting out of two sides of the building and the roof when firefighters arrived.
Crews were on scene for three hours.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation.