A Sussex County man was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug charges at Frederica-area mobile home park.
Delaware State Police said they were called on February 12, 2022 to Holly Drive in the High Point Mobile Home Park when a woman called asking Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez to leave her property.
Police said Vargas-Lopez refused to leave, so they took him into custody, but not before he allegedly tried headbutting the officers.
They also said Vargas-Lopez attempted swallowing a bag containing heroin as he was being taken into custody.
Police then searched Vargas-Lopez, where they found 102 Oxycodone pills, 6 Xanax pills, 3.46 grams of suspected counterfeit heroin, 4.48 grams of suspected counterfeit cocaine, and five crystal rocks police believe are methamphetamine.
Police said Vargas-Lopez also shot two gun rounds into the air while driving in the trailer park.
Vargas-Lopez was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
- (Two Counts)- Reckless Endangering Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
He was arraigned and released on $25,601 secured bond.