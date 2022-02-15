opioids heroin
NBC10

A Sussex County man was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug charges at Frederica-area mobile home park.

Delaware State Police said they were called on February 12, 2022 to Holly Drive in the High Point Mobile Home Park when a woman called asking Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez to leave her property.

Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez

Emmanuel Vargas-Lopez

Police said Vargas-Lopez refused to leave, so they took him into custody, but not before he allegedly tried headbutting the officers.

They also said Vargas-Lopez attempted swallowing a bag containing heroin as he was being taken into custody.

Police then searched Vargas-Lopez, where they found 102 Oxycodone pills, 6 Xanax pills, 3.46 grams of suspected counterfeit heroin, 4.48 grams of suspected counterfeit cocaine, and five crystal rocks police believe are methamphetamine.

Police said Vargas-Lopez also shot two gun rounds into the air while driving in the trailer park.

Vargas-Lopez was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
  • (Two Counts)- Reckless Endangering Second Degree
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Criminal Trespass Third Degree

He was arraigned and released on $25,601 secured bond.

Tags