The suspect accused of murdering a man, whose body was found on the grounds of Baywood Greens golf course, is now dead.
The Delaware Department of Corrections (DOC) said 57-year old Michael Klein was found unresponsive in his cell in the medical area of Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) around 8:15 a.m., Monday, July 4, 2022.
Prison staff and medics performed CPR but Klein was pronounced dead around 9 a.m.
DOC officials said Klein had a history of chronic health conditions.
His body was turned over to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.
Klein was being held on a million dollars bail in connection with the stabbing death of 64-year old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, whose body was found on June 7th.
Investigators believe Fetrow was stabbed to death a few days earlier.
Klein was identified as a suspect and was charged on June 16th with first degree murder while being held at SCI on unrelated charges.
Delaware State Police are now investigating both deaths.