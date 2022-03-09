Sussex County officials have announced initial plans for how they'd like to invest their American Rescue Plan Act funds, with a mix of addressing existing infrastructure facing necessary eventual maintenance, and opportunistically improving some community programs.
"We've received a total of $45,495,000," said county Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer Gina A. Jennings. "We received half of that last May, and we expect to receive the other half this May."
While many areas which received funds, like New Castle County, has piled up ideas for how to spend their funds, Sussex County has taken its time determining how to apply the money, waiting to instead see final guidance from the federal government on how monies would be permitted to be used, and how others planned to use theirs.
"I didn't want to introduce any programs if I wasn't sure [money] was going to be able to be used, or there were going to be additional reporting requirements. So I wanted a little more clarity," Jennings said. "It also helped to see what other municipalities and governments were doing, so that we could look at other focuses. We know now that the state is using their funds for broadband, so we would not double our efforts and put money in broadband. It was twofold. It was definitely to make sure we had the final rule that were spending the money properly, and also not duplicating efforts of other governments."
Recommendations for ARPA fund use included:
- $25 million for sewer infrastructure, including treatment and disposal upgrades to some of the County’s existing wastewater facilities;
- $6.3 million for affordable housing, specifically to enhance the County’s new Housing Trust Fund that provides grants to non-profits and other groups developing projects;
- $5 million in grants to non-profit entities, including hospitals, for eligible expenses in response to the health emergency;
- $3 million for IT security upgrades to help protect the County’s water and sewer infrastructure;
- $2 million for low-income services, including the County’s housing rehabilitation and sewer connection fee assistance programs;
- $1.4 million for eight additional public safety employees in the County’s Emergency Operations Center and Emergency Medical Services departments;
- $500,000 for the County’s Kitchen Incubator initiative to bolster training in the local hospitality/tourism industry;
- $250,000 for intergovernmental grants for other programs and initiatives for COVID-19 response efforts.
While a heavy investment into the sewer system helps with maintenance to which they would ultimately need to commit anyway, and allows them to perform that maintenance much sooner than a budget without ARPA funds would have permitted, more exciting for Jennings were some of the upgrades to other line items.
For example, being able to transition the housing trust from a loan program into a grant program makes it much more attractive to those who would utilize it.
"We did create an Affordable Housing Trust Fund back in January, and that was going to be a loan program, and we switched that over to a grant program and infused it with additional funds. That's a $3.2 million fund that could be replenished again next year with another $3.2 million. That's a big deal," Jennings said. "[If] you're a nonprofit, and you have a need up to $500,000, and you meet the need of the Treasury guidance, you can apply. We're accepting applications until the end of April, and then, at that time, we'll look at it and see what nonprofits qualify and what we are going to fund with that $5 million."
The loan program would have provided $100,000 per project or $10,000 per unit for a five-year period, while the new grant program will allow for funding up to $500,000 per project, of $50,000 per unit which no longer needs to be returned.
The county will also be funding an Incubator Kitchen, an investment providing opportunity for small businesses looking to get their footing. It could be utilized as a training facility or for small businesses to operate out of while they establish a brick-and-mortar location.
"This gives them the ability to have a kitchen to be able to start their business if they don't have a location to start," she said. "We're not going to have a person there training. It's just the facility itself with a small kitchen for them to use."