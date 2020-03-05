A Sussex County person does not have COVID-19, according to state health officials, who said the person tested negative for the novel virus.
A total of nine Delawareans have been tested for the respiratory illness so far. All of those tests have come back negative.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus and no persons under investigation in Delaware at this time.
DPH continues to monitor 16 people who returned from countries with a Level 2 or higher travel advisory. Those countries include China, Italy, Japan, Iran, and South Korea. Asympotmatic persons are still subject to a 14-day home confinement upon return from those countries.
The Division of Public Health also has a dedicated call center for coronavirus questions or concerns, or those looking to report symptoms, to Smyrna's State Health Operations Center at 1.866.408.1899. The hotline will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours are subject to change based on demand. Residents with questions and concerns can also send emails to DPHCall@delaware.gov.