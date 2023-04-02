Saturday's confirmed tornado in northern Sussex County brought Delaware's first tornado death in nearly 30 years.
The death occurred inside a collapsed building along Tuckers Road southeast of Greenwood.
According to the National Weather Service, Delaware's last fatal tornado took place on July 21, 1983, when an EF-2 twister left 2 dead with 9 injuries in Kent County.
The Tornado History Project reports that those two, plus Saturday's are the only three since at least 1954.
As of Sunday night, the National Weather Service had not officially released the results of their preliminary site study, but the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said they believe it was a 14-mile path from Bridgeville to Ellendale, with potentially 2-3 dozen homes damaged or destroyed.
It was part of a Delaware Valley outbreak that saw four other confirmed tornados in New Jersey, including an EF-1 with 100 m.p.h. winds that went on a 6-mile journey from Cinnaminson to Moorestown.
Other tornadoes were reported in Jackson (near Six Flags), Howell Township, and Sea Girt.
There was also an EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cecil County, going on a 4.4 mile path from Calvert, just east of the Plumpton Park Zoo, to Blue Ball Road, midway between Hilltop Road and Route 273.
The tornado crossed over Route 272, causing damage to the Calvert Regional Park, Cecil Arena, and Rising Sun High School.
No injuries were reported with that storm.
At the storm's peak in Delaware, over 6,000 power outages were reported, and several roads in northwestern Sussex County remain closed for cleanup as of Sunday night.