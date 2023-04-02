Saturday's confirmed tornado in northern Sussex County resulted in Delaware's first tornado death in nearly 40 years.
The death occurred inside a collapsed building along Tuckers Road, southeast of Greenwood.
“My first reaction is we are really incredibly lucky. Lucky that more lives weren’t lost," Gov. John Carney said after touring the damage on Sunday. "We lost one person sadly. My heart and thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people that called him a friend. My second reaction is what an amazing place Delaware is because of the incredible outpouring of support from friends and family and neighbors in the residential areas that were affected. We were lucky that more homes weren’t destroyed and lucky that in the homes that were destroyed that people weren’t home.”
As of Sunday night, the National Weather Service had not officially released the results of their preliminary site study, but the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said they believe it was a 14-mile path from Bridgeville to Ellendale, with potentially 2-3 dozen homes damaged or destroyed.
The Greenwood and Bridgeville Fire Companies, along with Sussex and Kent County Special Operations teams, began the task of storm recover, along with countless volunteers.
“A lot of them had already started. There is a tremendous showing of support by the community," said DEMA Dir. A.J. Schall. "When we got out, there were already trailers filled with debris getting ready to get dropped off and there already were people going through their houses and starting to clean up.”
Teams are now going door-to-door to assess the damage. Sussex County is requesting property owners with any damage to submit reports, including photographs, to http://bit.ly/sussexdamage.
“We’ll work with Sussex County over the next weeks and months on the recovery and what we can do to help these communities,” Schall said. “A number of people we talked with today are either staying with families and friends.”
According to the National Weather Service, Delaware's last fatal tornado took place on July 21, 1983, when an EF-2 twister left 2 dead with 9 injuries in Kent County.
The Tornado History Project reports that those two, plus Saturday's are the only three since at least 1954.
The storm was part of a Delaware Valley outbreak that saw four other confirmed tornados in New Jersey, including an EF-1 with 100 m.p.h. winds that went on a 6-mile journey from Cinnaminson to Moorestown.
Other tornadoes were reported in Jackson (near Six Flags), Howell Township, and Sea Girt.
There was also an EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cecil County, going on a 4.4 mile path from Calvert, just east of the Plumpton Park Zoo, to Blue Ball Road, midway between Hilltop Road and Route 273.
The tornado crossed over Route 272, causing damage to the Calvert Regional Park, Cecil Arena, and Rising Sun High School.
No injuries were reported with that storm.
At the storm's peak in Delaware, over 6,000 power outages were reported, and several roads in northwestern Sussex County remain closed for cleanup as of Sunday night.