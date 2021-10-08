An elderly woman from Sussex County has become infected with West Nile Virus, marking the state's second human case of the mosquito-borne illness, according to the Division of Public Health.
The 79-year-old woman's condition isn't known. DPH said it's investigating whether the 79-year-old woman traveled recently or had any other sources of transmission.
Delaware saw its first case of West Nile Virus in a human since 2018 this September.
Mosquitos that carry West Nile Virus often bite from dusk to dawn, but other mosquitos that carry diseases like Zika can bite during the day, so you're urged to cover up and/or wear repellant when outdoors. Risk occurs through the fall months with a peak period ending in mid-October.
“As mosquito season continues through the fall months, it is important for everyone to take proper precautions when going outdoors in an environment where mosquitoes are prevalent,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a prepared statement. “Wearing insect repellent and wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants are easy measures to take that can protect against this serious and sometimes deadly virus.”
Eighty-percent of those infected with West Nile won't become seriously ill, DPH said. Symptoms of West Nile Virus include headache, high fever, stiff neck, and muscle weakness. DPH
The Office of the State Veterinarian also reported the first case of West Nile in a horse. The Standardbred gelding from Kent County began showing signs of weakness in its hind legs and ultimately lost its ability to walk. The horse had to be euthanized on October 5. DPH said the horse was not vaccinated against West Nile.
"It is essential that owners of horses and other equines work with their veterinarian to set up a routine vaccination protocol to help prevent West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis,” said Dr. Karen Lopez, Deputy State Veterinarian in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, neither disease has a specific drug treatment. Eastern Equine Encephalitis infections are fatal in 70 to 90 percent of the cases, and West Nile Virus is fatal in 30 percent of the horses that contract it.”