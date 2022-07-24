Ground is broken at the site of the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16 west of Milton and east of the Routes 30 and 16 intersection. From left to right, Rep. Stephen Smyk, Terry Megee, Board Chair, Beebe Healthcare, Tom Protack, President, Beebe Medical Foundation, Dr. David Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare, Chris Selzer, principal at Phoenix, and Mark Smith, Director of Operations, Specialty Care, Beebe Medical Group.