Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton.
Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton.
The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring.
It is named for Jerry Ann McLamb, a graduate from Beebe’s School of Nursing who went on to have a 50 year career.
“It was an honor to share Jerry’s legacy today at the groundbreaking,” said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Just last month, Beebe Healthcare introduced its new 5-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Two goals of this five-year plan were ‘delivering superior access to care and experience to patients’ and ‘enhancing and expanding core clinical services’ – the Beebe services that will be a part of the medical pavilion match those goals wholeheartedly. We are committed to filling the needs of the community with the highest quality care throughout Sussex County.”