Cape Henlopen has named a former defensive end in the National Football League as their new head football coach.
Michael Frederick's hiring was approved by the Cape Henlopen Board of Directors on Thursday.
The University of Virginia product spent parts of 7 seasons in the NFL, and played 13 games for the 1999 Tennessee Titans who played in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Frederick was taken in the 3rd round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, and played in a combined 71 games with the Browns, Ravens, and Titans, while also spending preseasons with the Jets and Eagles.
After the NFL, he coached at his alma mater, Neshaminy High School, in Pennsylvania, and also worked as an assistant at Owen J. Roberts in Pottstown.
Frederick replaces Cape alum JD Maull, who went 8-29 over four years, including a 1-9 campaign in 2021, the first with Delaware's new divisional breakdown that increased schedule difficulty.