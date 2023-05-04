Lovers of music performed by small ensembles will want to check out Serafin Summer Music 2023 in Lewes and Wilmington.
Sponsored by the Serafin Ensemble and the Music School of Delaware, Serafin Summer Music is a 3-week, 9-performance chamber music festival featuring music by composers including Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini, Boccherini and others, performed by 15 outstanding musicians from across the US, with concerts in Lewes, Millsboro and the Music School's concert hall in Wilmington.
Festival attendees will hear a diverse selection of works including pieces for solo harpsichord, string duos, piano quartets and quintets and pieces for various combinations of winds, strings and voice.
You can get more information and tickets at serafinensemble.org