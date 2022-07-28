Delmar used an 8-run, 4th inning to slingshot past Georgetown 9-3 to win the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional and a spot in the Little League Softball World Series.
Georgetown claimed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Makayla Eikenberry's RBI single followed Adeline Lutz scoring on a wild pitch after she had doubled to start the game.
The score remained the same until the top of the fourth, when the first four Delmar batters reached base, opening up the floodgates.
Macy Rickards led off with a walk before Audrey Senft singled for one of her three hits in the game.
Kinsley Rayne and Cheyanne Willey both drew walks, the second of which cut Georgetown's lead in half.
Following a strikeout, Elia Twilley gave Delmar the lead for good with a 2-run double to left.
A second strikeout gave Georgetown a chance to get out of the inning only down one, but five straight hits followed for Delmar.
Averi Naugle hit an RBI single to left, Kate Quade hit a 2-run single to right, and then Macy Rickards slammed an RBI triple to right to bring the score to 7-2.
Senft singled to center, and suddenly it was an 8-2 game.
Naugle would drive in her 2nd RBI of the game with a double in the 5th to add to Georgetown's deficit.
Karly Kruger's RBI single in the 5th tried to spark a comeback, but Rickards retired 4 of the final 5 Georgetown batters to send Delmar to the World Series.
Rickards struck out 7 batters against just one walk as she earned her 4th win of the tournament on the mound.
Naugle, Rickards, Rayne, and Bella Campbell each had two hits for Delmar in the victory.
Eikenberry and Kenni Blades combined for seven strikeouts for Georgetown.
Delmar, the Maryland State champions, but with players from Delaware due to the geography of the town, will play in the Little League Softball World Series from August 9-15 in Greenville, North Carolina.
It will be the first time a team with Delaware players has played in the LLSWS since Canal made it to the semifinals in 2017.