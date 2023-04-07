To aid in the ongoing tornado recovery process, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is sharing resources available to those affected by the deadly twister in Sussex County on April 1.
DEMA is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center and several other organizations to provide ongoing services for debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling.
Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.
Those directly affected by the disaster who need help can contact Delaware 211 beginning Monday morning.