(Milton, DE) -- A Maryland man is facing several charges for assaulting a pair of officers while under the influence.
Monday night, 37-year-old Kevin Jasovsky struck a Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department SUV in Milton.
State Police responded and both law enforcement officials tried to get the suspect out of his vehicle.
He tried to drive away but was finally removed from the vehicle and he injured both officers in the process.
Jasovsky also reportedly had alcohol on his breath.
He was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and other related offenses.