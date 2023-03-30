(Lewes, DE) -- Officials with the Cape Henlopen School District says recent tests show elevated levels of lead in the sources of the water system of some of their schools.
They say in Cape Henlopen High School, there were no elevated lead levels in their drinking water sources -- but that elevated levels were found in the faucets of two classrooms, the athletic training room and in the kitchen.
Signs are being posted at those faucets telling students and staff not to drink from them until they're finished with remediation measures.